Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walton Holliday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walton C. "Mike" Holliday


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walton C. "Mike" Holliday Obituary
WALTON C. "MIKE" HOLLIDAY
1943- 2019

Passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2019 in Midway, UT from complications due to Diabetes.

Mike will be remembered for his dedication to his family, hard work and hobbies of dirt bikes, fishing, skiing and camping.

Survived by wife, Bobbi, son Kevin, Carolyn and Frieda Holliday; daughter Kourtney, Jeff, Carson and Camren Burgner.

In lieu of cards and flowers please make donations in memory of Mike Holliday to stjude.org in support of our neighbor.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.