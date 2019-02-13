|
|
WALTON C. "MIKE" HOLLIDAY
1943- 2019
Passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2019 in Midway, UT from complications due to Diabetes.
Mike will be remembered for his dedication to his family, hard work and hobbies of dirt bikes, fishing, skiing and camping.
Survived by wife, Bobbi, son Kevin, Carolyn and Frieda Holliday; daughter Kourtney, Jeff, Carson and Camren Burgner.
In lieu of cards and flowers please make donations in memory of Mike Holliday to stjude.org in support of our neighbor.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 13, 2019