Warren H. Fox, MD
1936-2019
Born in 1936 in Southgate California to Helen Hewitt and Ray Hershel Fox, Warren led an exuberant life. His long flirtation with political incorrectness started when he was 3 or 4 and involved a sharp pin and the backside of a woman of ample proportions. He went on to demonstrate his innate intelligence in such a way as to result in a series of visits from the local fire and police departments.
Warren wanted to be an astronaut, but since his eyesight was not perfect, he ended up with a B.S. in zoology and five minors from Fresno State University before attending medical school. While a med student, he met Roberta Hall and impressed her with his prowess in the swimming pool.
Warren and Robbie were married in August of 1961 and celebrated nearly 58 years without a dull moment. After serving as a Captain in the US Army, he practiced family medicine in Brea, California and was a founding director of the Brea Community Hospital. Ever curious about new discoveries in astrophysics, paleontology, or auto design, Warren loved to share the content of his readings at the dinner table.
He drove every vehicle, be it luxury sedan, SUV, or houseboat, as if he were piloting a starfighter. It was always a white-knuckle ride. He liked big wine and big music, big snow and king-sized Hershey Bars with almonds.
As a father, Warren was most often a co-conspirator. He and Rick would play the hand smashing game after dinner, shaking the cutlery, and Robbie's nerves. He was an official (and often sponsoring) "party partner," with Cheryl and cousins Bruce Hall and Katy Hall Repp. He supported our non-traditional career choices and was indulgent with our inventions, having pursued a few of his own to sometimes explosive conclusions. (i.e. the nitro injector on the Corvette). He delighted in his grandchildren. He loved to see their minds work, share in their adventures, and their desserts.
Smart, generous, quick-witted, and ethical, he kept his promises and his subversive sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Fox, his children Cheryl Fox (Dave Staley) of Park City, and Rick Fox and Therese Fox of Rancho Santa Margarita; grandchildren Faith and Willoughby Staley of Park City, and Taylor, Jake, and Matthew Fox of Rancho Santa Margarita.
Published in The Park Record from July 13 to July 27, 2019