William Francis Lynch
Febuary 15, 1947 - January 3, 2020
Beloved pastor, missionary goes home to be with the Lord. William Francis Lynch, born on Feb 15, 1947 in Maryland; passed away Jan 3, 2020 in Utah. Funeral services will be held at Mountain Life Church, Saturday, Feb. 1 , 2020 at 10AM. Viewing will be Friday, Jan 31, 2020, 6-8 pm at Heber Valley Funeral Home.
Bill passed away peacefully with his 95-year-old mother Helen Lynch Kelly by his side along with close family members. Preceded in death by his father Thomas O'Neil Lynch. Survived by his wife Joan Lynch and their four children: Anne Grace Andruschenko and her husband Max and seven children, John Elijah Ed Lynch, his wife Tanya and five children, Christiana Joy Musarra and husband Carmen and four children, and the youngest, Sarah Praise Lynch. Also his siblings: Thomas O' Neil Lynch Jr., Timothy Gabriel Lynch, Katina Marie Foster, Christopher James Lynch, Edward Joseph Lynch, and Kathleen Lynch Neveau and their families.
As a young man, Bill travelled the world searching for the meaning of life. He studied the world's major religions on site of their respective places of origin. This all left him unsatisfied. That was until his last trek near Mt. Everest where he described his experience by saying:
"I went to see the most high mountain; instead I met the Most High Himself!" He and his wife Joanie started their new life together following the Lord through supernatural words of prophecy and dreams that God used to guide them to the far ends of the earth, namely: Russia, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, and India impacting lives with the simple power of God's love. This all started in Park City where they were residents from 1978- 1980, then 1984-1992. While living in Park City, Bill pastored the Park City Christian Fellowship on Kearns Blvd. His legacy lives on as he is most remembered not so much as a pastor or missionary, but as a true father and for some, the only father they ever had.
Published in The Park Record from Jan. 29 to Feb. 12, 2020