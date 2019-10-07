|
|
William Francis Tueting III
William "Bill" Francis Tueting III passed from this life on September 15, 2019. He was 77.
Bill was born August 29, 1942 to Lavone and William Tueting Jr, an officer in the United States Navy. After his father's death during the Korean war, Bill and his brother, Douglas and sister Laura were raised by Lavone in Minneapolis, MN. Bill received his undergraduate and law degrees from Columbia University. He practiced law for 50 years, focusing on transactions involving securities, derivatives, and commodities, representing securities and commodity brokers, investment advisers, hedge funds, and banks on regulatory issues, litigation in federal and state courts and arbitration. Bill began his career on Wall Street at Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett in New York before moving to Winnetka and serving as the General Counsel of the Chicago Board of Trade. In 2003 he joined Chapman and Cutler as a partner in the Corporate and Securities Department where he worked until his death. Bill also served as an Adjunct Professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law, was a former member of the Executive Council of the American Bar Association's Committee on the Regulation of Futures and Derivatives Investments, and was a former Chairman of the Chicago Bar Association's Committee on futures regulation. "Bill was a mentor and role model to many attorneys during his long and distinguished legal career," said Eric Fess, partner at Chapman & Cutler. "His generosity and wisdom were deeply inspiring to all of us who had the pleasure of working with him."
The man was a force. Bill loved tomatoes and cactus plants and roses that are prickly and bloom a very beautiful flower. He liked spicy food, photography, sailing, woodworking, history, mysteries, and standing night watch on a sailboat with his son. He loved to read and he loved to teach. He was deeply kind, though he did not suffer fools easily, nor hypocrites nor cruelty. Bill was grit, resilience, loyalty personified, and he lived with a deep courage and belief in the good in life, that there's always a solution, and the best is yet to come. Bill was not much for silliness but loved a good laugh, a witty sense of humor, a clever joke. He could crack a joke in the most morbid of times, allowing others to laugh as well. He kept jelly beans in his shirt pocket for the grandkids. He valued intelligence, hard work, and honesty. He wasn't much for unearned authority, saying I'm sorry, cutting corners, or sitting still. He was deeply selfless, generous and fair. He flew an American flag year-round.
For his family, Bill was a generous loving Papa Bear in an occasionally salty exterior who was quick to laugh, loved fiercely, and took immense joy in his role as husband and father. He loved to talk about his wife of 53 years Patricia, a Neuroscientist with PhD from Columbia University; his son, Jonathan an orthopedic surgeon at Rush Copley Medical Center, his daughter, Sarah a gold and silver Olympic medalist. He didn't say I love you much with words, but with every ounce of his being and the most generous of gifts: his time and energy. Time to deliver a latte, the paper and fresh squeezed orange juice to his wife each morning; time to explain how to fix a disposal; to teach something about world politics or how people work; or to tell a story with a lesson that acted as a cautionary tale. He taught a job isn't done until the tools are put away, expect that car in front of you to veer slightly right before turning left, do the job right if you're going to do it at all, air dry wet sails immediately, and tents, and hockey equipment, step into a throw and watch the ball all the way into the glove, keep a sleeping bag in your car in the winter, do the right thing.
Bill lived with an overall sense that life is hard work; but it is also meant to be fun, lessons are meant to be learned, problems are meant to be solved, and there's always an upside. He was constantly taking a new class. He was always talking himself into a myriad of ways to enjoy life. He loved a Saturday afternoon visit from friends, roasting chestnuts, sour candy, a good whiskey and key lime pie. He loved competitive sailing and photography, and when his kids met him at the Chicago commuter train to walk home together. He loved music though couldn't sing a lick. And on late night drives, he loved corn nuts and coffee and country music.
Bill is deeply missed and loved by his wife, Patricia, his son Jonathan, and his daughter Sarah. He is also very loved by his five grandchildren, his daughter-in-law Sarah Mecklenburg Tueting, and his son-in-law, Dan Lemaitre. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on October 26th from 4-6pm at the Kimball Arts Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd, Park City.
Published in The Park Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 2019