William Jefferies Mann, 87, a lifelong Memphian, passed
away peacefully on April 23, 2020.
Mr. Mann (Jeff) was the son of Estes Wilson Mann and Virginia Jefferies Mann. He graduated from Central High School in 1951 and then attended the University of Oklahoma on a Naval ROTC scholarship. Jeff was president of Sigma Chi fraternity and worked at the original Harold's clothing store in Norman, Oklahoma. In 1955, he married his childhood sweetheart, Louise Slater. After graduation from Oklahoma, he and Louise moved to Athens, Georgia where he attended and graduated from the Naval Supply School. He then served on the Battleship USS Iowa.
After serving in the Navy, the couple returned to Memphis and Jeff was hired by Kemmons Wilson who had just launched the famous Holiday Inn hotel chain. Jeff's first job at Holiday Inn was as innkeeper at the Holiday Inn on Lamar Avenue. Like many other young men, Jeff moved up the corporate ladder and eventually become head of franchise sales. He traveled the world establishing new locations for Holiday Inns and sold more than 1400 franchises, both domestically and internationally.
After 27 years with Holiday Inn, Jeff formed his own hotel company, Flautt and Mann, with his business partner, Frank Flautt. In addition, Jeff invested in several restaurants, including Paulette's and was a franchisee of TGI Friday's. Jeff's love of skiing took him to Park City, Utah where he developed many residential, commercial and retail properties. His wide-ranging real estate investments spanned across the United States.
Jeff was past president of the Phoenix Club and the University Club. He was a member of several boards including Morgan Keegan, the Boys Club of Memphis and the US Ski Team Foundation.
Jeff was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, golf, tennis, and skiing. He enjoyed regular tennis matches and golf pairings with close friends over many years.
Jeff will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His sense of humor, generosity and love for his family will never be forgotten. Affectionately known as "Grumps" by his grandchildren, it was important to him that his four children and their families gathered often to celebrate being together - all twenty of them! His love of travel and sharing that with his family was his top priority.
For the past ten years, Jeff and Louise have enjoyed living at the Village of Germantown retirement community. The family will forever be grateful for all of the caregivers who assisted Jeff, especially Ron Alveris.
Jeff Mann is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Slater Mann, his four children, Louise Thompson (Tommy) of Richmond, VA, Suzie Cowan (Andy) of Germantown, TN., Elizabeth Winsett (Pat) of Nashville, TN and Jeff Mann Jr. (Molly) of Germantown, TN. He is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Perrin Thompson Hall. His remaining nine grandchildren are Chris Thompson, Alex Thompson, Andrew Cowan, Taylor Cowan,Henry Cowan, Caroline Winsett Weldon (Conor), Jane Winsett, John Slater Mann and Thomas Mann.
Due to the current social distancing restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to The Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club of Memphis or the .
Published in The Park Record from May 2 to May 16, 2020