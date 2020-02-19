Home

William Stephen "Sprack" Sprackland passed away peacefully at his home in Midway on February 13th, 2020, battling Advanced Cancer. Sprack will always be remembered as not only a great father, but loving husband and friend. He was known for his dry sense of humor and being someone you could always count on.

Sprack moved to Park City, Utah in the 70's. He was an avid skier. He enjoyed his time on his wooden skinny skis in the back country when there were only a few outdoor enthusiasts experiencing this form of excitement. His adventures took him to Alaska, many trips to Maine, loved all the National Parks, and of course hiking whenever he could get out and enjoy mother nature.

Sprack was an amazing craftsman and builder. He built homes at Sundance, Deer Valley, Midway, and Park City. His talent was in the fine details and love of designing a product that would endure the test of time.

He is survived by his wife, Liz Sprackland, mother Patricia Sprackland, daughters Sage Sprackland and Brook Sprackland, brother Mark Sprackland, sisters Janis Power and Susan Wyman, and his nieces and nephews. He will join his father Harry Sprackland on his new journey.

In lieu of sending flowers, on your next hike, look out when you reach the top and think of Sprack and honor his life.
Published in The Park Record from Feb. 19 to Mar. 4, 2020
