John Alan Bradley passed away at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Age 60 years. Dear son of John 'Jack' and the late Ruth Bradley. Dear brother of the late Dan (Liana Bradley). Dear uncle of Robin (Jake) and Colleen. Fondly remembered by his many cousins, other relatives, and friends. Alan enjoyed drawing and could often be found selling his work at the Orrville market. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation or the charity of choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705) 746-5855. To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 6, 2020.