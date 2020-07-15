1/1
Alex BOUCHER
Alexander Boucher (WW II Métis Veteran) passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his 108th year. Pre-deceased by his wife Joyce (née Withers) Boucher. Loving father of Eugene Boucher; Marilyn Lamondin; Carol Boucher; Alvin Boucher; Charlene DeMartin; and the late Roy Boucher. Dear Papa to Shane, Megan, Dana, Cory, Crystal, Christie, and Amanda. Great-grandfather to Destin, Destiny, and Zara. Pre-deceased by his siblings: Stanley, Ella, Catherine, and Napoleon. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Alex's family would like to extend a special 'thank you' to the Métis Veterans Council, and the Métis Nation of Ontario. As was Alex's request, Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Métis Nation of Ontario Veteran Council would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705) 746-5855. To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
