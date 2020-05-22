Frederick Alexander Rodger passed away suddenly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Age 84 years. Dear son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Rodger. Beloved husband of the late Zora Laurien Rodger. Loving father of Stephen; Carolee and her husband Conrad Sobon; Brian; and Tim and his wife Janice. Dear grandfather of Connie Sobon. Dear brother of Mac, and the late Mary, and Norma Jean. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private family interment will take place at Sylvan Acres Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on May 22, 2020.