|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alexander David Kuzmeluk in Red Deer, Alberta at the age of 81. Loving son of the late Alexander and Esther (née Ford) Kuzmeluk and brother to his beloved late siblings; Morris, Rachel, Anne and Mary and many nieces and nephews. Alex will be forever missed by his daughter Laura-Lee (Ian), his son Randy (Kara) and granddaughter Miranda (Ed), his son Alex (Andrea) and grandson Max, daughter Lisa (Martin) and grandchildren, Rochelle, Linden and the late Tyler. Our Dad had a witty sense of humour and a real zest for adventure. He was a jack-of-all trades, builder, wheeler-dealer, Ruthenian gypsy and country and western music fan extraordinaire but most of all he was our Dad - our hero! Always seeking the pot-of-gold and chasing the elusive treasure, Dad, the treasure was always there - it was You. So Dad, continue your journey and hop aboard Hank William's fabled Old Log Train and we will always listen for its whistle. The family would like to give special thanks to the Staff of the Red Deer Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Red Deer Hospice at www.reddeerhospice.com Condolences & Tributes:www.parklandfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 13, 2020