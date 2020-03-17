Home

Alice Ruth (Milligan) Ryman

Alice Ruth (Milligan) Ryman Obituary
Passed peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Wife of the late Robert (Buck) Ryman. Beloved and cherished mother to Sylvia Larocque (Gilles), Joe Ryman (Maureen), Cindy Vankoughnett (Dan), Peter Ryman (Shelley), Sherry Swainson (Jeff). Adored grandmother to Marie (Tyler), Greg (Angie), Brian, Christopher (Shondra), Lisa (Matt), Brandon (Amy), Olivia (Matt), Emma (Spencer), Kristy (Jim) and Jonathan. Treasured great-grandmother and GG to 22. Loving sister to the belated Dorcus, Hailston, Alan Milligan, Vivian Konoval, Pearl Quinn, Tom Milligan, Evangeline Hunt, Elmer Milligan, Donald Milligan and Earl Milligan. Friends and family will be received at the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound) on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2 - 4, 7 - 9 p.m. Please check torrancefuneralhome.com for funeral details. Spring interment Carling Memorial Cemetery. If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation - Transitional Care Unit or would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 17, 2020
