Words are not enough.... On behalf of the Ryman family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the many special staff members at the West Parry Sound Health Centre for their professional and compassionate care provided to our Mom (Alice). Our family was overwhelmed with the dedication and loving care provided to keep our Mom and ourselves comfortable. Heartfelt thanks to Doctor Kim Warwick for her friendship, kindness, compassion and prefessional care she showered on our Mom over the past years - you always held a special place in Mom's heart. Thank you to Physician Assistant Seth de Fleuriot and Dr. Jonathan Witt for their kind and professional care provided to our Mom. Wholeheartedly thank you to the amazing staff of the Transitional Care Unit, you were Mom's extended family during her stay, your friendship and care given to Mom remains in our hearts. Thank you to the Doctors and staff of the Palliative Care, Intensive Care, Accute Care Units, the emergency, dietary, cleaning, laundry, physiotherapy, and laboratory departments. Thank you to the many wonderful volunteers who shared their time with Mom. Thank you to the EMS department for their compassion and care when required by Mom. The Homecare staff who touched Mom's life in many ways, thank you. Thanks to the staff at the Friends who provided the necessary care which allowed Mom to remain self-sufficient prior to her admittance to the Health Centre. Many thanks to Ivy's Taxi for Pete's wonderful tours given to Mom while transporting her. Thank you for the many cards and generous donations received in memory of Mom. To the friends and family for their support and who dropped off meals and baked goods, thank you. Mom was a very loving Wife, Mom, Mother-in-Law, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend, her love and beautiful smile has touched many of you at various times in her life, for Mom loved life and people. Mom was a long time sister of the congregation of Jehovah's Witness, she was very dedicated to Jehovah and we pray that he will keep her in his loving memory. She will always remain with us in our hearts and memory forever more. Sylvia & Gilles, Joe & Maureen, Cindy & Dan, Peter & Shelly, Sherry and Jeff, and our families.



