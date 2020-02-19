Home

ALICK LITTLE

ALICK LITTLE Obituary
Dr. James Alexander "Alick" Little, WWII Veteran Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps, passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care, on Saturday, February, 15th, 2020. Age 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dear father of Ann and her husband Andy Hemphill, and Roger Little and his wife Olga. Loving grandfather of Mary Beth Hemphill. Fondly remembered by Barbara's children: Jill (John) Montgomery; Patrick Purcell (Shirley); Pamela (Gregg) Evans; Jack Purcell (Lexy); and the late Peter Purcell (wife Debbie of Oakville), Penny Duggan, and Jeffrey Purcell. Dear brother of the late Charles Roger Little (WWII March 8, 1945), and the late Mary Joyce Little. Fondly remembered by his other relatives and friends. Resting at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855), where family and friends will be received prior to the Service on Monday, February 24th, from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. Service in Celebration of Alick's Life will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 24th at 2:00 P.M. Reception to follow. Private Family Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 19, 2020
