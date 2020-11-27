"What is my Purpose in life?" I asked the void. "What if I told you that you fulfilled it when you took an extra hour to talk to that kid about his life?" said the voice. "Or when you paid for that young couple in the restaurant? Or when you saved that dog in traffic? Or when you tied your father's shoes for him?" "when you choose to act out of kindness, compassion and love, you are already aligned with your true purpose." It is with sadness, that we share the passing of Allan Ernest Helmkay Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his 70th year. For those that knew Allan, they knew he truly fulfilled his purpose in life. Allan was a kind, caring and forgiving person that always gave people a second chance. He was the loving father of Scott, Adam, Edward and the late Kristopher Helmkay as well as grandfather to Mackenzie, Noah and Brycen. Allan was predeceased by his sister Isabel, his brother Edward and survived by sisters Bernadette (Sheldon) and Donna (Everett). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Allan grew up in Swords and went to Parry Sound high school. He had a long career with the Teamsters driving for Husband Transport and later CN Route. He followed that with a lengthy career as a member of the Operating Engineers working primarily for Jack Greedy Limited followed by Clean Harbours where he worked across the country. Allan always came back to the home he loved, his farm. This was a working farm for many years that he worked alongside his predeceased parents Frank and Elsie Helmkay. Allan loved spending family time there, snowmobiling, bonfires, pig roasts, gardening, hunting, fishing and just enjoying life. He had an amazing work ethic, but in the rare times he wasn't working he managed to do some traveling with family on cruises, to Florida and multiple trips to Mexico. Allan will be missed and lovingly remembered by all that were blessed to know him. A celebration of life for Allan will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. If so desired, a donation in his memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Society. In closing, this sums up Allan. I did not wish to rule the world Nor be someone of might I simply wished to live in peace and do whatever is right. I had no wish for millions I had no dreams of wealth I asked only for a happy life, my family and my health. R.B. Harte