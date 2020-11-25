1/1
Anje PALAMAR
Anje (Vickers) Palamar of Parry Sound, Ontario passed away in the early hours of November 22, 2020 at the age of 72, after a valiant and fiercely fought battle with cancer, in her home surrounded by her adoring family. She was a bright and glimmering constellation of love, light and hope who was beloved by many and will be eternally missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Dennis Palamar and her three sons Dean (Kim, Emiley and Nicholas), Tyler (Nancy, Paige and Brooke) and Ryan Palamar, her brother Charles Vickers (Melinda Vickers), and her sisters Charlotte Stewart (Gordon Stewart) and Carla Cusiter. Her sense of humor and genuine concern for the wellbeing of others remained embedded within her spirit even until her final moments. Anje was born in 1948 in Parry Sound, Ontario, to father Charles Vickers and mother Johanna Ritzma. She grew up in a large and warmhearted family in Parry Sound while spending her summers on her father's family farm in North Seguin and also at the cottage with her parents, brother and two sisters in Orrville, on Sugar Lake. Anje was a wonderfully determined individual, a hardworking entrepreneur, loving wife and mother, avid traveller, a faithful friend to many, gardener and artist, and a fashionista whose eclectic sense of style was always a force to be reckoned with. As per Anje's request, cremation has taken place. Once we are all able to gather in a safe and conscientious manner, we will be holding a celebration of life, hopefully in spring of 2021. We wish to thank the nurses from Care Partners, Dr. David Clarke and the staff at Medical Associates whose compassionate and professional help will always be remembered. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Britt Nursing Station, Canadian Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 25, 2020.
