Arthur William Pegahmagabow passed away at his home in Willowick, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Age 73 years. Loving father of Ora Worker, Howard (Carrie) Worker, and Michael Worker. Cherished grandfather of Shelby, Susie, Brooklyn, Nizhoni, and great grandfather to Kiizhoni. Predeceased by his parents Joe (Mary) Pegahmagabow and Thelma Pegahmagabow (nee Tabobondung). Loving brother of Kathryn (Larry), Gail, and the late Merle and Rolly Pegahmagabow. Dear uncle of Julia, Jessica, Naomi, Gabrielle, and Waseshkung Pegahmagabow. Fondly remembered by his great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Art's Life will take place at the Wasauksing Complex when it is safe for family and friends to gather. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wasauksing United Church would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 4, 2020.