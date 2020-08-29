1/1
Audrey Brickman
1936 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at the Gardens of Parry Sound Retirement Community on Thursday August 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Glen Brickman of 64 wonderful years. Loving mother of Barry Brickman (Gary Lynn), Greenville North Carolina, Tamara Brickman, Parry Sound Ontario and Terry Brickman (Kim), Denver Colorado. Cherished grandmother of Cliff, Brittany Lynn (Rusty), Justin (Sammi), Andrew (fiancé Hailey), Angela (Benjamin), James, & Jazmine. Loving great-grandmother of Jacob and Aubrey Lee. Fondly remembered by her niece Sharman Adams, Kitchener Ontario, Deborah Brickman, Denver Colorado and her dear friends in the Parry Sound area and Southwestern Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Dalton & Frida Hinz, brother Kenneth Hinz, sister Betty Jean Adams. Predeceased by Clarence (Martha) Brickman, Carl (Ruby) Brickman, Almeda (Delmar) Smythe, Cecil (Merle) Brickman, Mildred (Harry) Youngblut, Dan Brickman. Survived by brother Gerald Hinz, Joan Brickman, Shirley (Roy) Feltz and several nieces and nephews. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the Bayside Family Church. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, Bayside Family Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
Bayside Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
