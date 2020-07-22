Peacefully at Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Burton. Loving mother of Reginald (Marlene), Donald (Norma), Kelvin (Loretta). Cherished by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Predeceased by her son Bruce and her brothers Cliff, Leonard, Vernon, Arthur, Norman and her sister Myrtle. Due to current Covid - 19 restrictions attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home. If desired, donations to the Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged or the Dunchurch Legion Branch # 394. would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com