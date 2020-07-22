1/1
Audrey J. Smith
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Burton. Loving mother of Reginald (Marlene), Donald (Norma), Kelvin (Loretta). Cherished by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Predeceased by her son Bruce and her brothers Cliff, Leonard, Vernon, Arthur, Norman and her sister Myrtle. Due to current Covid - 19 restrictions attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home. If desired, donations to the Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged or the Dunchurch Legion Branch # 394. would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved