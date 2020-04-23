Home

Barbara Duckworth OATES


1926 - 2020
Barbara Duckworth OATES Obituary
November 13, 1926 ~ February 14, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday, February 14, 2020. She spent many years in an illustrious career with Eaton's for over 25 years. Afterwards she retired to Rosseau where she was involved with the local church and OSPCA. Beloved wife of Graeme Oates. Dear sister of Molly Bishop Cherished aunt of Wendy Inglis and David Bishop. Remembered by her great nephews; Andrew, Matthew and Jordan. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). The memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Church of the Redeemer (15 Oak St. Rosseau). If desired, donations to the West Parry Sound Centre Foundation would appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 23, 2020
