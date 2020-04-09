|
|
Beatrice Osmond Robinson passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Elwood. Daughter of the late John and Myrtle Burnett. Great granddaughter of the late Peter Leach (first settler in McKellar Township). Dear mother of Jo-Ann and her husband Leon Thomson; and Glenn and his wife Laurie. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren David and his wife Jenn; and Matthew and Jordan; Loving great-grandma of Kaelie and Briauna Thomson. Survived by her sister June Klose (John), and her brother-in-law Joe Robinson (Elvera). Predeceased by siblings: Gordon, Charles (Shirley), Lloyd (Hazel), Aubrey, and Lorne (Dora). The Burnett family had a farm in Hurdville and one in New Liskeard. Beatrice was born in New Liskeard and returned to Parry Sound during the war to work at Defense Industries (DIL). Most of her career was as a bookkeeper for the Parry Sound Children's Aid. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the local Salvation Army or the Arthritis Society would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020