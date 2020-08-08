It is with heavy hearts that the family of Benjamin Gignac announces his passing quietly in the night at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on August 2, 2020 at the age of 76. Ben was a fiercely loyal husband to his wife Donna (nee Bosley- deceased, 2016) and loving father to Laurie- deceased (Richard- deceased), Tracey (Domingos) and Derek (Kim). He was a proud grandfather to Cassandra (deceased), Jordan (deceased), McKenna, Haley and Hannah. He is survived by his siblings Jacqueline (Andrew), Gail (Gerry- deceased), Wayne (Rosalee), John (Sandra), brother-in-law Harvey (Denise-deceased) sister-in-law Linda Deshevy (Art). He is predeceased by his parents Steve and Olive (nee Herdman) his siblings Douglas (Pat- deceased), Jean (Bill), Ted (Anna Jean), Kenneth. Ben will be fondly remembered as an active member and coach for the West Ferris Minor Hockey Association and member of the executive for nearly 30 years, Osprey Links Golf Club Member and an all around gentle soul. He was a quiet observer, taking in all the family fun and commotion during the many Gignac Family Celebrations. What will be missed the most is the opportunity to steal a quiet moment with Ben to yield some steadfast guidance. A humble man who will be remembered fondly and missed profoundly by his friends and family. While we are deeply saddened by this loss, we know in our hearts that Ben is where he wants to be, with Donna. During this unprecedented time of COVID-19 restrictions, the family has made the extremely difficult decision to hold a very small, private gathering. Donations and expressions of sympathy in Ben's name can be made to Parkinson Canada entrusted to HILLSIDE FUNERAL SERVICES. To send a message of condolence or to view a note from the family please visit www.hillsidefuneral.ca