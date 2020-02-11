|
Bernice Esther Campeau (nee Godin) passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Campeau. Loving mother of Ron Campeau and his wife Mary; Betty Leveque and her husband David; and the late Don Campeau (wife Kathy). Dear grandma of Tully, Caitlin, Laura, Andrew, Daniel, and Christine. Adored great-grandma of Jasper, Veronica, Sebastien, Griffin, Maya, and Verena. She is survived by her siblings Orva (Sandy), Ronnie (Viola), and Alden (Barb). Fondly remembered by her other relatives and friends. Bernie was a wonderful and well-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Parry Sound in 1924 and grew up in Britt. After a short stint of working in Toronto, her mother passed away, so Bernie returned home to raise her siblings. She eventually met and married Arthur Joseph Campeau and together they had three children. In 1960, they moved to Parry Sound. She was a 50-year member of the Catholic Women's League and spent her married life as a homemaker. Bernie spent her life nurturing others - with her infamous home cooking, her welcoming and generous spirit and her sense of humour. She loved her family greatly and nothing made her happier than spending time with them. Friends will be received at the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00 A.M. Reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 11, 2020