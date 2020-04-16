|
1957 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, William Herbert (Bert Jr.) Rachar, at Lakeland Long Term Care, on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Age 63 years. Bert fought a long and valiant battle with Multiple System Atrophy, and Parkinson's Disease. Cherished father of Ashley Chowns (Richard), Adam Rachar, Elizabeth Rachar, and Jennifer Rachar, all of Parry Sound, and also Bill Dayman of Orillia and Donna LaFleur of Barrie. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Aubrey, William and Scarlett Middlebrook, and Loryn Lafleur. Bert leaves behind his parents Bert Sr. and Lillian Rachar, and also his brothers Leonard and Terry, and sister Judy, all of Orillia. Bert remained friends with his children's mother, Christine. She was a great comfort to Bert the last two years, and shares in the family's grief. Some of Bert's greatest memories were made in Muskoka, while working for the Arthur family. David, Lynn, Shelby, Cole and Graydon were like family to him, and we know they will miss him too. Bert will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Bert had a great passion for sports, and was a champion 5-pin bowler, both in Parry Sound, and in North Bay. He loved golf, hockey, baseball, darts...you name it, he loved it! Bert's family wishes to thank all of the staff at Lakeland Long Term Care, Parry Sound, and also the staff at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia for their care. In keeping with Bert's wishes, a private family service was held at the Logan Memorial Chapel (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with notice provided to those he wished to attend. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada, or MSA Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 16, 2020