Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert RACHAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert RACHAR Jr.


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bert RACHAR Jr. Obituary
1957 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, William Herbert (Bert Jr.) Rachar, at Lakeland Long Term Care, on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Age 63 years. Bert fought a long and valiant battle with Multiple System Atrophy, and Parkinson's Disease. Cherished father of Ashley Chowns (Richard), Adam Rachar, Elizabeth Rachar, and Jennifer Rachar, all of Parry Sound, and also Bill Dayman of Orillia and Donna LaFleur of Barrie. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Aubrey, William and Scarlett Middlebrook, and Loryn Lafleur. Bert leaves behind his parents Bert Sr. and Lillian Rachar, and also his brothers Leonard and Terry, and sister Judy, all of Orillia. Bert remained friends with his children's mother, Christine. She was a great comfort to Bert the last two years, and shares in the family's grief. Some of Bert's greatest memories were made in Muskoka, while working for the Arthur family. David, Lynn, Shelby, Cole and Graydon were like family to him, and we know they will miss him too. Bert will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Bert had a great passion for sports, and was a champion 5-pin bowler, both in Parry Sound, and in North Bay. He loved golf, hockey, baseball, darts...you name it, he loved it! Bert's family wishes to thank all of the staff at Lakeland Long Term Care, Parry Sound, and also the staff at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia for their care. In keeping with Bert's wishes, a private family service was held at the Logan Memorial Chapel (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with notice provided to those he wished to attend. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada, or MSA Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -