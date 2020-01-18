|
Beloved wife of the late Dan Schembri. Mother of Sandra (Craig) Cameron, Danny (Nancy) Schembri, and June (Warren) Gaber. Grandmother to Rick, Krystal, David, Derek, Laura, and Kaleb. Proud great-grandmother of eight. Following her wishes, cremation has already taken place. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the West Parry Sound Palliative Care Unit. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 18, 2020