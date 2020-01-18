Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Schembri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Evelyn Schembri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Evelyn Schembri Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Dan Schembri. Mother of Sandra (Craig) Cameron, Danny (Nancy) Schembri, and June (Warren) Gaber. Grandmother to Rick, Krystal, David, Derek, Laura, and Kaleb. Proud great-grandmother of eight. Following her wishes, cremation has already taken place. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the West Parry Sound Palliative Care Unit. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -