It is with deep sadness we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Betty (Elizabeth) Theresa Heidman, cherished wife of Fred Heidman, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Age 76 years. Predeceased by her parents Violet and Joseph Madigan. Dear sister of Velma (late Dennis), Shirley (late Don) and Deborah (Dan). Forever remembered by her children Janice (Terry), Dan (Laura) and Misty (Everett). Grandma will be missed beyond words by her grandchildren Zachary, Liam and Ethan, Aidan and Lily, and Gage and Zoë. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Betty was an avid reader, bird watcher and feeder of the squirrels. She loved baking Christmas cookies with her grandkids; her super power was always finding exactly the right gift. She was a sneaky card player with a sharp wit for quiet one-liners. The gravy at family dinners will never be the same. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow and achieve their dreams. She always made a point of being there for recitals, concerts, graduations, and hockey games. Her love and commitment to family will carry on and flourish. Private visitation will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855), followed by a private family interment and graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations to Whispering River Music, the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 8, 2020.