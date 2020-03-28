|
|
Beatrice Ellen Thomas passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of Rick and his wife Marjorie; Paul and his wife Kathleen; John; and Gord. Loving Nanny of Jeffrey, Steve, Matthew, Patricia, Julie, Tara, Ben, Jason, Aaron, and Danielle. Great-grandmother of 20. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Hinch of Sarnia. Fondly remembered by her other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 28, 2020