Brian Daniel Vankoughnett Passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Health Sciences North – Sudbury at the age of 43. Unconditionally loved son of Dan and Cindy Vankoughnett. Loved brother of Christopher (Shondra) and Lisa Hill (Matt). Cherished uncle to Izaiah, Ashlynn, Hannah, Caleb, Abbey, Evelea and Attlee. Beloved grandson of the late Buck and Alice Ryman, and Earl and Evelyn Vankoughnett. Brian will be missed by many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary or the Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive would be appreciated. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 20, 2020.