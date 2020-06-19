Brian David McKee passed in peace on Friday June 5th at Lakeland Long Term Care at the age of 75. Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon. Survived by and loving father to Mathew McKee & Sarah McKee, proud grandfather of Collin & Charlotte. Brother of Kevin (Karine) McKee & Shane McKee and uncle to their children. Brian will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father & brother, and his never-ending stories of his time as a driver with the TTC where he worked for over 23 years. Brian was afflicted by a number of health issues the last 2 years through which he never lost his smile or his immoveable position on things he felt strongly about. Brain will be deeply missed by his immediate and extended family and those whom had the pleasure of knowing him. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home, Parry Sound. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 19, 2020.