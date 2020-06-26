Brown Lois Marilyn McInnis
Lois Marilyn (Brown) McInnis passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late George McInnis. Loving mother of Dana; Terri and her husband James Campbell; and the late Paula Watkinson. Loving Grandma of Matthew Campbell, and Kayla and her husband Alex Triemstra. Adored "Little Grandma" of Jordan and Spencer Triemstra. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private celebration of Lois' life will be held in the Logan Memorial Chapel. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CNIB, Community Living Parry Sound, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 26, 2020.
