Passed peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie on January 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Segat). Loving father of Stephen (Kathy), Paul (Betty-Lou) and Bernie (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Brett and Nicholas. Will be sadly missed by Tony and Irma Pescador and family, as well as Dave and Anita Fasken and family. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time we celebrate Bruno's life in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Following the service, guests are invited to a reception gathering in the Lounge. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com