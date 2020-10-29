1/1
Bryan C. RASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Age 65 years. Beloved son of the late Frank and Joan Rason. Loving father of Bryan Rason (Devin). Cherished brother of Cheryl Graves (David), Ted Rason (Joan), and Bonnie Edwards (Chris). Bryan will be forever missed by his dear friends Carol, Barb, and Sue. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. As was Bryan's wish, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Bryan's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved