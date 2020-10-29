Passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Age 65 years. Beloved son of the late Frank and Joan Rason. Loving father of Bryan Rason (Devin). Cherished brother of Cheryl Graves (David), Ted Rason (Joan), and Bonnie Edwards (Chris). Bryan will be forever missed by his dear friends Carol, Barb, and Sue. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. As was Bryan's wish, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Bryan's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com