Colin Jack Horne passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a courageous battle, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, September 7th, 2020. Age 79 years, just one day short of his 80th birthday. Beloved husband of Dolores May Horne for 58 years. Loving father of Brad Horne (Heidi Stephenson), Barry Horne, and Leanne Horne-Miller (Mike Miller). Cherished Poppie of Emma Miller. Loving brother of Betty Hurst (late Bert), Judy Anderson (late Dave), and Cecil Horne (Carol). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). A special thank you to the Community Care Access Centre nurses who supported Jack at home, Health Sciences North Cancer Care Clinic, Dr. David Clarke for his many home visits, and also to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Palliative Care Unit for their exceptional care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com