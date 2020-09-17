1/1
C. JACK HORNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colin Jack Horne passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a courageous battle, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, September 7th, 2020. Age 79 years, just one day short of his 80th birthday. Beloved husband of Dolores May Horne for 58 years. Loving father of Brad Horne (Heidi Stephenson), Barry Horne, and Leanne Horne-Miller (Mike Miller). Cherished Poppie of Emma Miller. Loving brother of Betty Hurst (late Bert), Judy Anderson (late Dave), and Cecil Horne (Carol). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). A special thank you to the Community Care Access Centre nurses who supported Jack at home, Health Sciences North Cancer Care Clinic, Dr. David Clarke for his many home visits, and also to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Palliative Care Unit for their exceptional care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved