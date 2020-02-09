Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Captain Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain William "Bill" Beatty


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Captain William "Bill" Beatty Obituary
Peacefully passed away at Health Sciences North Sudbury after a sudden illness on February 1, 2020 at the age of 69. He will be missed by his siblings Barb (late Brian) Thompson, Joan (late Nelson) Ward, Paul (late Valarie) Beatty, late Don (Janet) Beatty, Brenda (Pete) Hillman, Bruce (Carol) Beatty and Barry Beatty. His daughters Jennifer, Melanie and Shannon. Proud grandfather to 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by friends and extended family here and abroad. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). If desired, donations to the would appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Captain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -