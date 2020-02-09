|
|
Peacefully passed away at Health Sciences North Sudbury after a sudden illness on February 1, 2020 at the age of 69. He will be missed by his siblings Barb (late Brian) Thompson, Joan (late Nelson) Ward, Paul (late Valarie) Beatty, late Don (Janet) Beatty, Brenda (Pete) Hillman, Bruce (Carol) Beatty and Barry Beatty. His daughters Jennifer, Melanie and Shannon. Proud grandfather to 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by friends and extended family here and abroad. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). If desired, donations to the would appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 9, 2020