Passed away on Jan 6, 2020 with family by her side. Waiting with open arms are her loving parents Ellen and Edward Smith. Loving mother of Garrett Cuzner (Angela) B.C., Jim Cuzner, Belle River, and extra special mother of Debbie Shepley, Windsor. Adored grandmother to John, Doug, Grant and Claire (Rick). Great grandmother to Alastair. Cherished cousin of Elaine Melse, Parry Sound. Special Aunt to many. Lifelong friend to Bonnie Hutchinson and family as well as her best Linda Maisonville. Carolyn was the head counselor at the Inn of Windsor and later worked at GM Trim Plant. Carolyn's sang for many years in Sweet Adelines and loved her music and playing the piano. Her other loves were animals and children. Carolyn decided to take an early retirement and enjoyed living many years in Parry Sound, ON. She was a founding member of Friends of Belvedere, who fund-raised for long-term care and is still in operation. Belvedere is so appreciative for her contribution and hard work. At that time Elaine and Carolyn developed an even stronger bond which was more like sisters than cousins. Funeral Service at Riverside United Church, 881 Glidden Ave, Windsor ON on Sunday January 19th at 3:30 p.m. If desired, donations to the Friends of Belvedere would be appreciated.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 16, 2020