|
|
Cecil Stanley Mymko passed away peacefully with family by his side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Age 83 years. Beloved husband of Carol for 57 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Mymko) Bishop and her husband Bruce; and Jill Mymko. Cherished Papa of Joel and Graeme; Nicholas, Jacob, and Ava. Son of the late John and Anne (Syrnyk) Mymko, of Dauphin, Manitoba. Dear brother of Doris Balak, Shirley Kluchinsky (Al), Elsie Cook (late Malcolm), and the late Peter Mymko (late Julie). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Cec was a long-time employee and manager of the Parry Sound A & P. He was an active volunteer and a member of the Parry Sound community. Cec was an avid curler, golfer, gardener, a member of the Parry Sound Anglers and Hunters, and the Old Mill Hunt Club. He was also a Past President and long standing member of the Masonic Lodge, and the Lions Club. He loved boating, music and playing guitar. Cec loved spending time at the cottage, as it was a place to gather with his children and grandchildren. Cremation. A private family service will be held at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). A celebration of Cec's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the Parry Sound Lions Club would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 24, 2020