Suddenly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Saturday June 27, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved life partner of Mandy Paine. Loving father of Anita (Mark), Lloyd (Laura). Cherished Grandfather of Justin, Nicholas, Aidan, Cassandra, Ella and Alexis. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Canadian Guide dogs for the blind would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 1, 2020.