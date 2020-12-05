David Edward Clark passed away suddenly at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He is survived by beloved wife Stella (nee Singh) and daughter Sheirann, grandchildren Michael, Kohl, Elizabeth, Seth and great-grandchildren Maisie and Joey. Lovingly remembered by brother Arthur (Laura Tulipano) and sisters Gloria Birchall, Pat Jermey, Diane Dow and Kay Clark, aunts Dolly and Lillian Thompson and uncle Robert Thompson, sisters-in-law Donna (Art Schneider), Linda England and Connie Marten, brother-in-law Timothy Singh (Suchitra Mensinkai), sisters-in-law Thelma (Fred Sanson), Angela (John Kerr) and Helena (Lorne Kerney) and by the extended family in Orillia. David was predeceased by his father James Edward, his mother Ethel (nee Thompson), wife Beth (nee Scrimshaw) and daughter Judy. Born on May 27, 1946 in Orillia, Ontario, David lived in Orillia and Bracebridge where he raised his daughters with his late wife. He moved to Barrie in the early nineties. David worked for many years in the food service industry as a Territory Manager, and later owned and operated a restaurant supply and seafood business. He was a devoted and proud dog-lover of PT and many other dogs over the years. An avid builder and outdoorsman, he enjoyed many trips to his cabin. David was known and loved by all for his hard-working and entrepreneurial spirit and his can-do attitude. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service and interment were held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery in Orillia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was private, however, it was live-streamed and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/COAKLra_n_8
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West Street N, Orillia, ON L3V 5C1. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
. (Full obituary and link to service can be found on Mundell website).