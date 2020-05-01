David GREGORY
February 28, 1938 - April 22, 2020 David Gregory "Dave" passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020 in Parry Sound at the age of 82. David is survived by his wife Lynne (nee Slater), children, Deirdre, Andrew (Michelle), Peter (Haley), Steven (Darren) and grandchildren Lauren, Allie, Evan, and Greyson. He will be dearly missed by many friends, colleagues and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound ON). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com

Published in Parry Sound News on May 1, 2020.
