David McMurray passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Sunday October 25, 2020. Age 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine McMurray. Loving father of April and her husband Adam Marshall, Daryl and his wife Angel McMurray. Step-father to Lisa and her husband Pete McFadden. Cherished grandfather of Andrea, Austin, Alex, Kyle, Zach, Bethany, Chloe, Lexa, Kensy, Kyley, and the late Alisha. Great-grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Brian and the late Alan. Predeceased by parents James and Winifred McMurray. Forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. As was David's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre (Palliative Care), or Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged would be appreciated.