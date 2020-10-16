1/1
David STUART
1946-01-23 - 2020-10-10
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Stuart on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Dave was born in Waterford Ontario January 23, 1946. Loved son of the late Fred and Josephine Stuart, nephew of the late Jim Ryan. He migrated to McKellar, and area he loved for its quietness, outdoors and lakes. He was a devoted husband to Maria. Cherished brother to Jean (Don) Kitchen, Robert, Harry and Heather (Charlie) McEwen. Loved uncle to Craig and Robbie Kitchen, Rebecca and Owen McEwen, Ryan Stuart and Carrie Rawson. Adored great uncle to Duncan McEwen. Fondly remembered by Danny, Natalie, Nicholas, Andrew and Victoria Fedchak. Dave worked at Martin Lumber and after retiring he worked part time as caretaker for the Ontario Teachers Federation Campground. Dave affectionately nicknamed as "Griz". He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.


Published in Parry Sound News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
