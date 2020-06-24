Dawson TODD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAWSON TODD 1962 - 2020 Victor Dawson Todd passed away suddenly, after a brief battle with cancer, on Sunday, June 21st, 2020. Age 57 years. Beloved son of the late Robert "Bob" and Olive Todd. Dear brother of Jim Todd and his wife Debbie; Sharon Edwards (husband the late Brian); Barb McLaren (husband the late Wayne); and Patti Christie and her husband John. Predeceased by his brothers Ed, Dave (wife Ruth), and Herb Todd. Devoted Big Brother to Kyle. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by his other relatives and friends, including his second family at Home Depot. Cremation has taken place. As was Dawson's wish, a private family service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705) 746-5855. To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
RIP Dawson you are no longer in pain. Heaven got a great angel.
Stephanie Holland
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved