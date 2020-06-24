DAWSON TODD 1962 - 2020 Victor Dawson Todd passed away suddenly, after a brief battle with cancer, on Sunday, June 21st, 2020. Age 57 years. Beloved son of the late Robert "Bob" and Olive Todd. Dear brother of Jim Todd and his wife Debbie; Sharon Edwards (husband the late Brian); Barb McLaren (husband the late Wayne); and Patti Christie and her husband John. Predeceased by his brothers Ed, Dave (wife Ruth), and Herb Todd. Devoted Big Brother to Kyle. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Also remembered by his other relatives and friends, including his second family at Home Depot. Cremation has taken place. As was Dawson's wish, a private family service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705) 746-5855. To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 24, 2020.