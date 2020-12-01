1/1
Deb HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEB HARRIS It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Delbert (Deb) McDonald Harris, on Thursday, November 26th, 2020, at the age of 92. Stationary Engineer, Hoisting Engineer, Power Squadron Commander (1969-'73), hunter, fisherman, carpenter, resort operator, pilot, world traveller and international builder in The Philippines, Italy, Barbados, Ireland, Tuktoyaktuk, Whitewater Lake, Cambridge Bay and Baffin Islands. Known for his love of family, Deb's legacy is that of Loyalty and Love; appreciated for his calm and thoughtful kindness, and welcoming nature. His door was always open. Beloved husband of June (Raby) for 64 years. Devoted father of Dan Harris (Sheri), Shelley Weichel (Sam), Bev Dobson (Dave), Nancy Harris, Glen Harris, Eric Harris (Tanya), Guy Harris (Renee), Nikki Harris, and the late Dexter Harris. Loving "Papa" to twenty-four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Dear brother of Audrey Young (Doug), Marcia Groskorth (Bob), Sandra Harris (Jack), and the late Lois Ryder (George). Brother-in-law of Ross Raby (Marilyn). Always admired. Always loved. Never forgotten. Resting at the Logan Funeral Home, where family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. (subject to covid capacity restrictions). A Private Family Service in Celebration of Deb's life will take place, followed by interment at Sylvan Acres Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The War Amps, Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, or the Canadian Wildlife Federation. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved