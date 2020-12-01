DEB HARRIS It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Delbert (Deb) McDonald Harris, on Thursday, November 26th, 2020, at the age of 92. Stationary Engineer, Hoisting Engineer, Power Squadron Commander (1969-'73), hunter, fisherman, carpenter, resort operator, pilot, world traveller and international builder in The Philippines, Italy, Barbados, Ireland, Tuktoyaktuk, Whitewater Lake, Cambridge Bay and Baffin Islands. Known for his love of family, Deb's legacy is that of Loyalty and Love; appreciated for his calm and thoughtful kindness, and welcoming nature. His door was always open. Beloved husband of June (Raby) for 64 years. Devoted father of Dan Harris (Sheri), Shelley Weichel (Sam), Bev Dobson (Dave), Nancy Harris, Glen Harris, Eric Harris (Tanya), Guy Harris (Renee), Nikki Harris, and the late Dexter Harris. Loving "Papa" to twenty-four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Dear brother of Audrey Young (Doug), Marcia Groskorth (Bob), Sandra Harris (Jack), and the late Lois Ryder (George). Brother-in-law of Ross Raby (Marilyn). Always admired. Always loved. Never forgotten. Resting at the Logan Funeral Home, where family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. (subject to covid capacity restrictions). A Private Family Service in Celebration of Deb's life will take place, followed by interment at Sylvan Acres Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The War Amps, Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, or the Canadian Wildlife Federation. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com