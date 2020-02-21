Home

Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall

Donald Kenneth MILLIGAN


1927 - 2020
Donald Kenneth MILLIGAN Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by love at Lakeland Long Term Care on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Cherished husband of 67 years to Lois C. Milligan. Precious father of; Marlene Johnston (Marc), Linda Schwass (Kenneth), Don Jr. (Toni), Gail Thomas, Douglas (Carmeta), Carole Ross (Sean), Julie Genser (Ron). Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 9. Survived by sister Alice Ryman and predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Joyful uncle, great uncle and great great uncle to a multitude of nieces and nephews. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). The Memorial Service will take place at the Kingdom Hall on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 2 PM. (103 Smith Cres. Parry Sound). If desired, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 21, 2020
