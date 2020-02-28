Home

Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
Donald Milligan Obituary
The children of Donald Milligan with sincere appreciation, would like to thank the staff of Lakeland Long Term Care for their special attention to our father in his final hours. Also, words can never express our deep gratitude to the Parry Sound Congregation Jehovah's Witnesses in their support and hard work with his funeral arrangements. A final note about our father. A lyric from Dan Fogelberg's " The Leader of the Band" "Our lives have been a poor attempt to imitate the man, We are a living legacy to the Leader of Band"
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 28, 2020
