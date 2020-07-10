IN LOVING MEMORY OF DONALD (DON) ORD January 30, 1933 - July 6, 2020 With Sadness we announce the passing of Don Ord in his 87th year who peacefully departed on July 6th, 2020 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury with loving family at his side. Don will be dearly missed by his wife, Arlene who has been beside him for 64 wonderful, adventurous years in a love that will last and never die! His memories and stories will live on in his children: Trina Ord, Wendy Ord (and partner Glenn), Marianna Ord ( partner Michael), Jim Ord ( partner Antje) and Mindy Grant (partner Brian) and much of him can be lovingly seen in his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. His remaining brother, Mike Ord (and wife Sheila) will deeply miss his sense of adventure and laugh which he will now share with his predeceased brother, Graham and sisters Viv and Marion. This sweet and honest man, his stories, kindness and laugh will also be missed by many, many true friends. "His love of life, and People is greater than the number of waves on Georgian Bay!" At Don's request there will be no visitation or service. Celebration of life to be held next summer in Bayfield Inlet, Georgian Bay (to include many missing friends due to corvid restrictions) As expressions of sympathy family appreciates donations to the Pointe Au Baril Nurses Station (NPLC of PAB) To make donations, leave condolence messages please visit. www.lougheeds.ca
(Arrangements entrusted to the Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Service)