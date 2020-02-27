|
Donna Marie Fletcher passed away peacefully with family by her side at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. Age 77 years. Beloved wife of Gerry Fletcher for 47 years. Loving Mother of Debby Singleton (Michael McDonald), Kelly Brown (Greg Brown), Kristopher Fletcher, and Glen Fletcher. Cherished grandmother of Megan Brown, Aaron Brown, and Jaxson Fletcher, and great grandmother of Nevaeh and Krystjan Clarke. As was Donna's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 27, 2020