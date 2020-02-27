Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855

Donna FLETCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna FLETCHER Obituary
Donna Marie Fletcher passed away peacefully with family by her side at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. Age 77 years. Beloved wife of Gerry Fletcher for 47 years. Loving Mother of Debby Singleton (Michael McDonald), Kelly Brown (Greg Brown), Kristopher Fletcher, and Glen Fletcher. Cherished grandmother of Megan Brown, Aaron Brown, and Jaxson Fletcher, and great grandmother of Nevaeh and Krystjan Clarke. As was Donna's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -