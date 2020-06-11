Beatrice Shirley Doreen Johnson passed away at home on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman Edwin Johnson. Loving mother of John Todd and his wife Sharon, and the late Wayne Johnson (wife Rose), and Michael Johnson. Dear grandmother of Tabitha (Storm), Evan, and Dwayne, great-grandmother of Jayden, Willow, Autumn, Orea, Liam, and Aubrey. Dear sister of Kenneth Todd and his wife Verle, Nancy Haskim; and the late Helen McKaig, Marg Robertson, and Hugh Todd. Dear friend of Ethel Baker and Marion Watkinson. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 11, 2020.