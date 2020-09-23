Doug BREAR

Douglas Richard Lloyd Brear passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. Age 61 years. Douglas was honoured to receive the order of Parry Sound in 2018 for enriching the lives of community members. Loving son of the late Edna and Norman Brear. Dear Brother of Danny Brear; Christina (Tina) and her husband Henry Pyykko; and Carol Anne and her husband Dave Lyon. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives, friends, and especially by his Community Living family. A Graveside Service has taken place at Sylvan Acres cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Rest in Peace Sweet Brother